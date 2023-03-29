When Will Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) Be Worth Investing In?

Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) has a beta value of 2.94 and has seen 2.45 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.71B, closed the last trade at $3.65 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 1.11% during that session. The BTE stock price is -98.36% off its 52-week high price of $7.24 and 16.99% above the 52-week low of $3.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.77 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.52 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) trade information

Sporting 1.11% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/28/23 when the BTE stock price touched $3.65 or saw a rise of 1.88%. Year-to-date, Baytex Energy Corp. shares have moved -19.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) have changed -15.31%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.55, which means that the shares’ value could jump 34.23% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.04 while the price target rests at a high of $7.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -105.48% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -10.68% from current levels.

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Baytex Energy Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -6.41% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -54.13%, compared to -24.60% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 139.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -46.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 18.20%.

BTE Dividends

Baytex Energy Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio with over 10.7 million shares worth more than $5.05 million. As of Jul 30, 2020, DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio held 1.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx, with the holding of over 9.54 million shares as of Jul 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.5 million and represent 1.70% of shares outstanding.