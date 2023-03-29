When Is Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Going To Be Good Investment?

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) has a beta value of 1.32 and has seen 3.64 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.48B, closed the last trade at $4.10 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 3.54% during that session. The HMY stock price is -28.05% off its 52-week high price of $5.25 and 52.93% above the 52-week low of $1.93. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.84 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.10 million shares.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) trade information

Sporting 3.54% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/28/23 when the HMY stock price touched $4.10 or saw a rise of 0.49%. Year-to-date, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited shares have moved 20.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) have changed 37.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.02 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.4.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 103.98% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 15.15%, compared to 12.10% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -33.10% over the past 5 years.

HMY Dividends

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.04 at a share yield of 0.98%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.72% with a share float percentage of 32.72%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited having a total of 159 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 58.46 million shares worth more than $239.68 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 9.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Exor Capital LLP, with the holding of over 29.74 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $121.95 million and represent 4.81% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.18% shares in the company for having 32.03 million shares of worth $131.34 million while later fund manager owns 21.29 million shares of worth $87.27 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.44% of company’s outstanding stock.