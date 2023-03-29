What Are The Chances Of Autolus Therapeutics plc. (AUTL) Being A Good Investment?

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) has a beta value of 1.59 and has seen 1.23 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $311.15M, closed the last trade at $1.75 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -5.41% during that session. The AUTL stock price is -170.29% off its 52-week high price of $4.73 and 8.57% above the 52-week low of $1.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.43 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 558.47K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.27.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) trade information

Sporting -5.41% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/28/23 when the AUTL stock price touched $1.75 or saw a rise of 16.27%. Year-to-date, Autolus Therapeutics plc shares have moved -7.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) have changed -9.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.88 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.65.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.97, which means that the shares’ value could jump 74.89% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.70 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -585.71% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -54.29% from current levels.

Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Autolus Therapeutics plc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -16.27% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 24.84%, compared to 7.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 47.10% and 12.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 151.90%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.2 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $120k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $180k and $166k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1,677.80% for the current quarter and -27.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -2.00% over the past 5 years.

AUTL Dividends

Autolus Therapeutics plc is expected to release its next earnings report on March 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 49.63% with a share float percentage of 54.42%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Autolus Therapeutics plc having a total of 81 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackstone Inc with over 17.99 million shares worth more than $38.49 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Blackstone Inc held 10.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Syncona Portfolio Ltd, with the holding of over 7.35 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $15.72 million and represent 4.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.36% shares in the company for having 0.62 million shares of worth $1.19 million while later fund manager owns 0.4 million shares of worth $0.76 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.23% of company’s outstanding stock.