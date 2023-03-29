Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) Upper

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) has a beta value of 1.37 and has seen 0.88 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $969.78M, closed the recent trade at $15.30 per share which meant it gained $1.19 on the day or 8.43% during that session. The SSYS stock price is -80.65% off its 52-week high price of $27.64 and 27.91% above the 52-week low of $11.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.46 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 438.17K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.03.

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) trade information

Sporting 8.43% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/28/23 when the SSYS stock price touched $15.30 or saw a rise of 2.3%. Year-to-date, Stratasys Ltd. shares have moved 29.01%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) have changed 18.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.8 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.46.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 16.53% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $14.00 while the price target rests at a high of $22.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -43.79% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 8.5% from the levels at last check today.

Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Stratasys Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 5.01% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.00%, compared to 1.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 7.00%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $157.58 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $151.78 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $167.02 million and $163.43 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -5.60% for the current quarter and -7.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 10.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 55.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.00%.

SSYS Dividends

Stratasys Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 15 and May 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.67% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.89% with a share float percentage of 72.20%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Stratasys Ltd. having a total of 231 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Primecap Management Company with over 3.42 million shares worth more than $49.29 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Primecap Management Company held 6.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the holding of over 2.67 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $38.41 million and represent 4.71% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Primecap Odyssey Growth Fund and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.97% shares in the company for having 1.68 million shares of worth $19.96 million while later fund manager owns 1.31 million shares of worth $15.56 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.32% of company’s outstanding stock.