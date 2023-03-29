The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2023

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) has seen 1.07 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $390.05M, closed the last trade at $1.76 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -2.76% during that session. The LEV stock price is -419.32% off its 52-week high price of $9.14 and -1.14% below the 52-week low of $1.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.11 million shares.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) trade information

Sporting -2.76% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/28/23 when the LEV stock price touched $1.76 or saw a rise of 11.56%. Year-to-date, The Lion Electric Company shares have moved -21.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) have changed -21.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.06 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.83.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.90, which means that the shares’ value could jump 54.87% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $7.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -297.73% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -13.64% from current levels.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that The Lion Electric Company shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -38.68% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -46.15%, compared to 6.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 103.90%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $52.37 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $67.76 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023.

LEV Dividends

The Lion Electric Company is expected to release its next earnings report between May 01 and May 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 49.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.83% with a share float percentage of 17.50%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Lion Electric Company having a total of 133 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Power Corp of Canada with over 77.14 million shares worth more than $135.77 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Power Corp of Canada held 34.90% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., with the holding of over 5.11 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.0 million and represent 2.31% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and First Trust Nasdaq (R) Clean Edge (R) Green Energy Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.30% shares in the company for having 5.08 million shares of worth $8.94 million while later fund manager owns 1.17 million shares of worth $2.07 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.53% of company’s outstanding stock.