TechnipFMC plc. (NYSE:FTI) Forecast To Rise 29.32% To Reach Consensus Target Price

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) has a beta value of 1.80 and has seen 3.28 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.88B, closed the last trade at $13.28 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 1.61% during that session. The FTI stock price is -20.71% off its 52-week high price of $16.03 and 58.81% above the 52-week low of $5.47. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.53 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.74 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that TechnipFMC plc (FTI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 20 have rated it as a Hold, with 17 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.03.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) trade information

Sporting 1.61% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/28/23 when the FTI stock price touched $13.28 or saw a rise of 1.41%. Year-to-date, TechnipFMC plc shares have moved 8.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) have changed -15.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.81 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.77.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.79, which means that the shares’ value could jump 29.32% from current levels. The projected low price target is $17.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -50.6% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -28.01% from current levels.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that TechnipFMC plc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 64.76% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 1,766.67%, compared to 44.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 125.00% and 300.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3.90%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.66 billion for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.71 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.52 billion and $1.56 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 9.10% for the current quarter and 9.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -17.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -171.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -2.90%.

FTI Dividends

TechnipFMC plc is expected to release its next earnings report between April 25 and May 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 100.07% with a share float percentage of 101.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TechnipFMC plc having a total of 385 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 53.04 million shares worth more than $448.76 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 11.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 45.22 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $382.57 million and represent 10.13% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Equity Trust. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 6.37% shares in the company for having 28.42 million shares of worth $240.47 million while later fund manager owns 12.76 million shares of worth $107.98 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.86% of company’s outstanding stock.