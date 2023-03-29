Shares Of Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) Decreased By -7.01% In A Month

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) has a beta value of 1.48 and has seen 0.85 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.80B, closed the recent trade at $62.50 per share which meant it gained $0.41 on the day or 0.66% during that session. The TWLO stock price is -183.14% off its 52-week high price of $176.96 and 34.4% above the 52-week low of $41.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.22 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.51 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Twilio Inc. (TWLO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 15 out of 36 have rated it as a Hold, with 18 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) trade information

Sporting 0.66% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/28/23 when the TWLO stock price touched $62.50 or saw a rise of 3.09%. Year-to-date, Twilio Inc. shares have moved 27.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.30%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) have changed -7.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.94 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.72.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $82.46, which means that the shares’ value could jump 24.21% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $50.00 while the price target rests at a high of $110.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -76.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 20.0% from the levels at last check today.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Twilio Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -10.85% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 900.00%, compared to 18.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 33.80%.

28 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1 billion for the current quarter. 24 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.02 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $842.74 million and $875.36 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 18.70% for the current quarter and 17.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -57.90% over the past 5 years.

TWLO Dividends

Twilio Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.93% with a share float percentage of 84.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Twilio Inc. having a total of 936 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 16.18 million shares worth more than $1.12 billion. As of Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 10.34 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $715.06 million and represent 5.93% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.96% shares in the company for having 5.17 million shares of worth $357.59 million while later fund manager owns 5.01 million shares of worth $245.34 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.87% of company’s outstanding stock.