Shares Of Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBNH) Declined -28.48% In One Month

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) has a beta value of 1.93 and has seen 4.64 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.13M, closed the last trade at $1.13 per share which meant it gained $0.38 on the day or 50.17% during that session. The GBNH stock price is -423.89% off its 52-week high price of $5.92 and 55.75% above the 52-week low of $0.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.1 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 205.02K shares.

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) trade information

Sporting 50.17% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/28/23 when the GBNH stock price touched $1.13 or saw a rise of 20.42%. Year-to-date, Greenbrook TMS Inc. shares have moved -41.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 105.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) have changed -28.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 9710.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.73.

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (GBNH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Greenbrook TMS Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -62.95% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -16.88%, compared to 0.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 2.80% and 36.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 34.10%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $22 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $22.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $14.05 million and $13.06 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 56.60% for the current quarter and 72.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -41.40% over the past 5 years.

GBNH Dividends

Greenbrook TMS Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 52.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.52% with a share float percentage of 24.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Greenbrook TMS Inc. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Masters Capital Management, LLC with over 0.7 million shares worth more than $1.82 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Masters Capital Management, LLC held 2.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is AdvisorShares Investments, LLC, with the holding of over 0.12 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.3 million and represent 0.40% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.40% shares in the company for having 0.12 million shares of worth $0.23 million while later fund manager owns 16163.0 shares of worth $35235.0 as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.