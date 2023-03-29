Shares Of El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LOCO) Declined -27.86% In One Month

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) has a beta value of 1.39 and has seen 1.2 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $384.19M, closed the recent trade at $8.64 per share which meant it lost -$1.66 on the day or -16.17% during that session. The LOCO stock price is -50.46% off its 52-week high price of $13.00 and 18.29% above the 52-week low of $7.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.22 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 164.38K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.14.

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) trade information

Sporting -16.17% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/28/23 when the LOCO stock price touched $8.64 or saw a rise of 22.02%. Year-to-date, El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. shares have moved -13.30%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -20.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) have changed -27.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.73 million shares shorted with days to cover at 12.54.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.17, which means that the shares’ value could jump 29.01% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $11.00 while the price target rests at a high of $14.50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -67.82% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -27.31% from the levels at last check today.

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 10.54% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 18.97%, compared to 16.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -17.60% and 85.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3.30%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $115.35 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $113.55 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $108.96 million and $110.05 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 5.90% for the current quarter and 3.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 25.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -28.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.00%.

LOCO Dividends

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.20% with a share float percentage of 92.72%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. having a total of 183 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 3.25 million shares worth more than $28.96 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 8.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the holding of over 1.94 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.32 million and represent 5.24% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.99% shares in the company for having 1.48 million shares of worth $14.74 million while later fund manager owns 0.59 million shares of worth $5.24 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.59% of company’s outstanding stock.