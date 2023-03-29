Shares In Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) -8.69% Down, YTD

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) has seen 1.22 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.44B, closed the last trade at $32.67 per share which meant it gained $0.73 on the day or 2.29% during that session. The VSCO stock price is -72.12% off its 52-week high price of $56.23 and 19.99% above the 52-week low of $26.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.98 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.58 million shares.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) trade information

Sporting 2.29% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/28/23 when the VSCO stock price touched $32.67 or saw a rise of 1.42%. Year-to-date, Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares have moved -8.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) have changed -16.70%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.37 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.33.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 10.37% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -1.01%, compared to -7.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -13.70% and -25.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -6.50%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.02 billion for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.47 billion for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2023. Year-ago sales stood $2.18 billion and $1.48 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -7.30% for the current quarter and -0.70% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -42.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -7.70%.

VSCO Dividends

Victoria’s Secret & Co. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.47% with a share float percentage of 103.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Victoria’s Secret & Co. having a total of 369 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 10.58 million shares worth more than $308.12 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, FMR, LLC held 13.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Windacre Partnership LLC, with the holding of over 7.55 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $219.84 million and represent 9.34% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.10% shares in the company for having 2.51 million shares of worth $89.74 million while later fund manager owns 2.44 million shares of worth $87.45 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.02% of company’s outstanding stock.