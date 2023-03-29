Shares In Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) -0.60% Down, YTD

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has a beta value of 0.58 and has seen 0.96 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $28.83B, closed the recent trade at $60.90 per share which meant it gained $1.02 on the day or 1.70% during that session. The PEG stock price is -24.15% off its 52-week high price of $75.61 and 13.78% above the 52-week low of $52.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.92 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.44 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 18 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.12.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) trade information

Sporting 1.70% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/28/23 when the PEG stock price touched $60.90 or saw a rise of 0.83%. Year-to-date, Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated shares have moved -0.60%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) have changed 0.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.45 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.53.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $65.69, which means that the shares’ value could jump 7.29% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $60.00 while the price target rests at a high of $70.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -14.94% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1.48% from the levels at last check today.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 2.25% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -1.15%, compared to 2.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -15.80% and 4.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -0.80%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.73 billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.13 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $2.31 billion and $2.08 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 18.00% for the current quarter and 2.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 4.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 260.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.90%.

PEG Dividends

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated is expected to release its next earnings report between May 01 and May 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.28 at a share yield of 3.81%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.25% with a share float percentage of 74.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated having a total of 1,276 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 57.38 million shares worth more than $3.5 billion. As of Dec 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 11.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 44.81 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.73 billion and represent 8.98% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.98% shares in the company for having 14.87 million shares of worth $906.26 million while later fund manager owns 11.31 million shares of worth $689.13 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.27% of company’s outstanding stock.