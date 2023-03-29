Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) Estimation And Forecast

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) has seen 1.54 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.99B, closed the last trade at $10.82 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -0.73% during that session. The PLTK stock price is -87.71% off its 52-week high price of $20.31 and 27.82% above the 52-week low of $7.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.38 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.07 million shares.

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) trade information

Sporting -0.73% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/28/23 when the PLTK stock price touched $10.82 or saw a rise of 1.9%. Year-to-date, Playtika Holding Corp. shares have moved 27.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) have changed 12.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.62 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.85.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Playtika Holding Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 12.47% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 14.49%, compared to 2.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1.10%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $627.74 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $645.4 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $649 million and $676.9 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -3.30% for the current quarter and -4.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 1.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -9.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 21.52%.

PLTK Dividends

Playtika Holding Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 08 and May 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 87.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.09% with a share float percentage of 171.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Playtika Holding Corp. having a total of 242 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Millennium Management Llc with over 7.38 million shares worth more than $69.26 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Millennium Management Llc held 2.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Senvest Management LLC, with the holding of over 6.72 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $63.14 million and represent 1.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Pacer U.S. Cash Cows 100 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.44% shares in the company for having 1.59 million shares of worth $15.05 million while later fund manager owns 1.44 million shares of worth $13.56 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.40% of company’s outstanding stock.