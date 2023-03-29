Noble Corporation Plc (NE) Short-Term Forecasts And Estimates

Noble Corporation Plc (NYSE:NE) has seen 1.09 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.37B, closed the last trade at $39.81 per share which meant it gained $0.83 on the day or 2.13% during that session. The NE stock price is -14.29% off its 52-week high price of $45.50 and 43.13% above the 52-week low of $22.64. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.45 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.00 million shares.

Noble Corporation Plc (NYSE:NE) trade information

Sporting 2.13% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/28/23 when the NE stock price touched $39.81 or saw a rise of 0.18%. Year-to-date, Noble Corporation Plc shares have moved 5.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Noble Corporation Plc (NYSE:NE) have changed -4.30%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.55 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.24.

Noble Corporation Plc (NE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 47.01% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 56.20%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $529.07 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $526.72 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $208.18 million and $210 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 154.10% for the current quarter and 150.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 21.80% over the past 5 years.

NE Dividends

Noble Corporation Plc is expected to release its next earnings report on August 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Noble Corporation Plc (NYSE:NE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.88% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.82% with a share float percentage of 71.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Noble Corporation Plc having a total of 230 institutions that hold shares in the company.