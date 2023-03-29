N-able Inc. (NABL) Has A Bright Growth Prospects For 2023

N-able Inc. (NYSE:NABL) has seen 1.47 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.22B, closed the recent trade at $13.31 per share which meant it gained $1.16 on the day or 9.55% during that session. The NABL stock price is 4.43% off its 52-week high price of $12.72 and 38.99% above the 52-week low of $8.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 320.45K shares.

N-able Inc. (NYSE:NABL) trade information

Sporting 9.55% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/28/23 when the NABL stock price touched $13.31 or saw a rise of 4.38%. Year-to-date, N-able Inc. shares have moved 29.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of N-able Inc. (NYSE:NABL) have changed 12.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.24 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.08.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

N-able Inc. (NABL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that N-able Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 45.15% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -2.94%, compared to 19.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 6.70%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $93.59 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $94.99 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $89.5 million and $90.86 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 4.60% for the current quarter and 4.50% for the next.

NABL Dividends

N-able Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on February 23 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

N-able Inc. (NYSE:NABL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.61% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.44% with a share float percentage of 100.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with N-able Inc. having a total of 178 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Silver Lake Group, LLC with over 61.47 million shares worth more than $567.4 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Silver Lake Group, LLC held 34.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Thoma Bravo, LP, with the holding of over 50.09 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $514.93 million and represent 27.72% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.26% shares in the company for having 4.08 million shares of worth $44.23 million while later fund manager owns 1.88 million shares of worth $17.37 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.04% of company’s outstanding stock.