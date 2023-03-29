Local Bounti Corporation. (NYSE: LOCL) Disappointed Wall Street By Gaining 42.30%

Local Bounti Corporation (NYSE:LOCL) has seen 16.4 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $57.63M, closed the recent trade at $0.64 per share which meant it gained $0.19 on the day or 42.30% during that session. The LOCL stock price is -1409.37% off its 52-week high price of $9.66 and 53.12% above the 52-week low of $0.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.48 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 317.46K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Local Bounti Corporation (LOCL) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.27.

Local Bounti Corporation (NYSE:LOCL) trade information

Sporting 42.30% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/28/23 when the LOCL stock price touched $0.64 or saw a rise of 11.11%. Year-to-date, Local Bounti Corporation shares have moved -53.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 30.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Local Bounti Corporation (NYSE:LOCL) have changed -6.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.34 million shares shorted with days to cover at 14.46.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.58, which means that the shares’ value could jump 82.12% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -837.5% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -212.5% from the levels at last check today.

Local Bounti Corporation (LOCL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Local Bounti Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -73.57% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -27.96%, compared to 7.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3,102.20%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.49 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $9.05 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $638k and $282k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1,074.00% for the current quarter and 3,109.20% for the next.

LOCL Dividends

Local Bounti Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on March 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Local Bounti Corporation (NYSE:LOCL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 52.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.57% with a share float percentage of 34.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Local Bounti Corporation having a total of 90 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 6.13 million shares worth more than $17.4 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, FMR, LLC held 5.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 2.14 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.09 million and represent 2.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.52% shares in the company for having 3.65 million shares of worth $5.08 million while later fund manager owns 1.55 million shares of worth $2.15 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.49% of company’s outstanding stock.