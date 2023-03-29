Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL)’s 12.71% Rise Drives It Into Interest-Losing Territory For Investors

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) has a beta value of 1.20 and has seen 1.29 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.73M, closed the last trade at $0.29 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 12.71% during that session. The LGHL stock price is -641.38% off its 52-week high price of $2.15 and 20.69% above the 52-week low of $0.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.42 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 602.15K shares.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) trade information

Sporting 12.71% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/28/23 when the LGHL stock price touched $0.29 or saw a rise of 6.42%. Year-to-date, Lion Group Holding Ltd. shares have moved -59.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 20.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) have changed -15.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.65 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.36.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -83.04% over the past 6 months.

LGHL Dividends

Lion Group Holding Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report on December 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.45% with a share float percentage of 1.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lion Group Holding Ltd. having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Barclays Plc with over 0.3 million shares worth more than $0.3 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Barclays Plc held 0.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, with the holding of over 0.29 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.29 million and represent 0.63% of shares outstanding.