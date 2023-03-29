Investor Trust Slackened After Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) Shares Gained By $0.84

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has a beta value of 2.48 and has seen 0.8 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.03B, closed the recent trade at $62.71 per share which meant it gained $0.84 on the day or 1.36% during that session. The RCL stock price is -39.82% off its 52-week high price of $87.68 and 50.42% above the 52-week low of $31.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.22 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.90 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 19 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.7.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) trade information

Sporting 1.36% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/28/23 when the RCL stock price touched $62.71 or saw a rise of 1.86%. Year-to-date, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. shares have moved 26.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) have changed -11.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.64 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $78.13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 19.74% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $55.00 while the price target rests at a high of $100.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -59.46% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 12.29% from the levels at last check today.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 37.04% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 143.60%, compared to 6.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 84.70% and 145.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 46.70%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.82 billion for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.26 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.06 billion and $2.18 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 166.30% for the current quarter and 49.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -25.60% over the past 5 years.

RCL Dividends

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 03 and May 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.50% with a share float percentage of 87.58%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. having a total of 875 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital International Investors with over 29.75 million shares worth more than $1.13 billion. As of Sep 29, 2022, Capital International Investors held 11.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 23.63 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $895.64 million and represent 9.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Investment Company Of America. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 7.86% shares in the company for having 20.06 million shares of worth $991.34 million while later fund manager owns 15.59 million shares of worth $770.57 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 6.11% of company’s outstanding stock.