How Will ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) Perform In The Next Few Months?

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC) has seen 1.32 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.96B, closed the last trade at $12.40 per share which meant it gained $0.55 on the day or 4.64% during that session. The ACDC stock price is -117.74% off its 52-week high price of $27.00 and 18.15% above the 52-week low of $10.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 509.30K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.88.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC) trade information

Sporting 4.64% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/28/23 when the ACDC stock price touched $12.40 or saw a rise of 1.82%. Year-to-date, ProFrac Holding Corp. shares have moved -50.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC) have changed -35.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.33 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.79.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $29.86, which means that the shares’ value could jump 58.47% from current levels. The projected low price target is $25.00 while the price target rests at a high of $39.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -214.52% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -101.61% from current levels.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ProFrac Holding Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -20.10% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 26.47%, compared to -3.40% for the industry.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $799.08 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $977.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023.

ACDC Dividends

ProFrac Holding Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 57.94% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 37.14% with a share float percentage of 88.30%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ProFrac Holding Corp. having a total of 127 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.82 million shares worth more than $27.69 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 4.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, with the holding of over 1.19 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $18.17 million and represent 2.90% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.48% shares in the company for having 0.61 million shares of worth $9.29 million while later fund manager owns 0.53 million shares of worth $13.39 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.29% of company’s outstanding stock.