How Is Seritage Growth Properties. (NYSE: SRG) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) has a beta value of 2.76 and has seen 1.26 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $412.99M, closed the last trade at $7.32 per share which meant it lost -$0.31 on the day or -4.06% during that session. The SRG stock price is -98.36% off its 52-week high price of $14.52 and 33.06% above the 52-week low of $4.90. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.37 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 606.78K shares.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) trade information

Sporting -4.06% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/28/23 when the SRG stock price touched $7.32 or saw a rise of 11.38%. Year-to-date, Seritage Growth Properties shares have moved -38.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) have changed -39.40%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 29.55.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 54.25% from current levels. The projected low price target is $16.00 while the price target rests at a high of $16.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -118.58% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -118.58% from current levels.

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -16.15% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 6.20% over the past 5 years.

SRG Dividends

Seritage Growth Properties is expected to release its next earnings report between May 08 and May 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 33.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 47.92% with a share float percentage of 72.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Seritage Growth Properties having a total of 173 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC with over 5.38 million shares worth more than $48.56 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC held 9.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 3.93 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $35.43 million and represent 7.01% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.06% shares in the company for having 1.72 million shares of worth $20.3 million while later fund manager owns 1.19 million shares of worth $12.77 million as of Oct 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.12% of company’s outstanding stock.