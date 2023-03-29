How Is Intuitive Surgical Inc.(NASDAQ: ISRG) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has a beta value of 1.29 and has seen 0.71 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $83.31B, closed the recent trade at $247.94 per share which meant it lost -$1.55 on the day or -0.62% during that session. The ISRG stock price is -24.61% off its 52-week high price of $308.97 and 27.37% above the 52-week low of $180.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.75 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.69 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 4 rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 25 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.2.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) trade information

Sporting -0.62% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/28/23 when the ISRG stock price touched $247.94 or saw a rise of 4.28%. Year-to-date, Intuitive Surgical Inc. shares have moved -6.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) have changed 8.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.52 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.23.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Intuitive Surgical Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 33.03% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 12.61%, compared to 9.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 6.20% and 14.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 11.10%.

15 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.59 billion for the current quarter. 15 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.7 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.49 billion and $1.52 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 6.80% for the current quarter and 11.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 5.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -21.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 14.49%.

ISRG Dividends

Intuitive Surgical Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on April 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.49% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.43% with a share float percentage of 88.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Intuitive Surgical Inc. having a total of 2,011 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 29.28 million shares worth more than $5.49 billion. As of Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 27.89 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.23 billion and represent 7.89% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.01% shares in the company for having 10.65 million shares of worth $2.0 billion while later fund manager owns 8.1 million shares of worth $1.52 billion as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.29% of company’s outstanding stock.