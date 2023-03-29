Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Shares Are Up 23.39% So Far This Year

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) has a beta value of 0.98 and has seen 1.14 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.59B, closed the recent trade at $25.08 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -0.26% during that session. The GPK stock price is -0.36% off its 52-week high price of $25.17 and 23.92% above the 52-week low of $19.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.20 million shares.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) trade information

Sporting -0.26% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/28/23 when the GPK stock price touched $25.08 or saw a rise of 1.18%. Year-to-date, Graphic Packaging Holding Company shares have moved 12.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) have changed 5.40%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.28 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.15.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Graphic Packaging Holding Company shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 27.53% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 17.60%, compared to -3.30% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 26.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 146.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 29.54%.

GPK Dividends

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is expected to release its next earnings report on April 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.40 at a share yield of 1.59%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.12% with a share float percentage of 99.18%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Graphic Packaging Holding Company having a total of 534 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 29.13 million shares worth more than $574.98 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc., with the holding of over 20.62 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $406.95 million and represent 6.71% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.83% shares in the company for having 14.83 million shares of worth $292.75 million while later fund manager owns 9.18 million shares of worth $181.2 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.99% of company’s outstanding stock.