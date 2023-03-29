Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) has seen 0.67 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.60B, closed the recent trade at $18.99 per share which meant 0.00% during that session. The DCT stock price is -21.06% off its 52-week high price of $22.99 and 47.13% above the 52-week low of $10.04. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.55 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.90 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.03.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) trade information

The stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/28/23 when the DCT stock price touched $18.99 or saw a rise of 0.11%. Year-to-date, Duck Creek Technologies Inc. shares have moved 57.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) have changed 0.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.25 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.86.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.25, which means that the shares’ value could drop -10.09% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $19.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -0.05% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 36.81% from the levels at last check today.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Duck Creek Technologies Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 64.13% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 36.36%, compared to 18.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -25.00% and 200.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 10.30%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $80.83 million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $82.68 million for the next quarter concluding in May 2023. Year-ago sales stood $76.42 million and $72.36 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 5.80% for the current quarter and 14.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 20.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 51.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 32.30%.

DCT Dividends

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 29 and April 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.76% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.64% with a share float percentage of 101.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Duck Creek Technologies Inc. having a total of 245 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Accenture PLC with over 21.07 million shares worth more than $253.91 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Accenture PLC held 15.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC, with the holding of over 17.55 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $207.93 million and represent 13.20% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 7.60% shares in the company for having 10.09 million shares of worth $119.62 million while later fund manager owns 3.79 million shares of worth $44.9 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.85% of company’s outstanding stock.