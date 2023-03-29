Does Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT)’s Current Price Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) has a beta value of 2.56 and has seen 2.9 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $394.94M, closed the recent trade at $19.22 per share which meant it gained $3.72 on the day or 24.00% during that session. The ARCT stock price is -63.42% off its 52-week high price of $31.41 and 39.13% above the 52-week low of $11.70. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.27 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 333.53K shares.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) trade information

Sporting 24.00% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/28/23 when the ARCT stock price touched $19.22 or saw a rise of 7.33%. Year-to-date, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares have moved 13.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 30.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) have changed 18.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.83 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.26.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 35.73% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 154.29%, compared to 8.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 166.70% and 111.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 919.50%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $72.68 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $70.05 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $5.79 million and $5.24 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1,154.40% for the current quarter and 1,235.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -58.50% over the past 5 years.

ARCT Dividends

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 08 and May 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.86% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.21% with a share float percentage of 93.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. having a total of 191 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Federated Hermes, Inc. with over 3.57 million shares worth more than $52.87 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Federated Hermes, Inc. held 13.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 2.73 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $40.47 million and represent 10.28% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 7.51% shares in the company for having 1.99 million shares of worth $33.83 million while later fund manager owns 1.97 million shares of worth $34.89 million as of Oct 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 7.42% of company’s outstanding stock.