Could Niu Technologies (NIU)’s Current Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) has a beta value of 0.54 and has seen 0.56 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $295.85M, closed the recent trade at $4.00 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 3.09% during that session. The NIU stock price is -177.0% off its 52-week high price of $11.08 and 35.75% above the 52-week low of $2.57. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.65 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 753.72K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Niu Technologies (NIU) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) trade information

Sporting 3.09% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/28/23 when the NIU stock price touched $4.00 or saw a rise of 3.38%. Year-to-date, Niu Technologies shares have moved -23.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) have changed -4.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.26 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.14.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $37.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 89.38% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $31.01 while the price target rests at a high of $44.63. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1015.75% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -675.25% from the levels at last check today.

Niu Technologies (NIU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Niu Technologies shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -11.89% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 400.00%, compared to 13.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 4.10%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $79.96 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $115 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 25.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -122.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.98%.

NIU Dividends

Niu Technologies is expected to release its next earnings report between May 22 and May 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 30.94% with a share float percentage of 30.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Niu Technologies having a total of 121 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. with over 5.48 million shares worth more than $22.47 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. held 7.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc., with the holding of over 3.38 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.67 million and represent 4.92% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.11% shares in the company for having 2.14 million shares of worth $11.17 million while later fund manager owns 0.62 million shares of worth $1.63 million as of Oct 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.91% of company’s outstanding stock.