Could ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR)’s Current Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR) has a beta value of 1.25 and has seen 4.76 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $917.86M, closed the last trade at $4.99 per share which meant it lost -$0.15 on the day or -2.92% during that session. The ARR stock price is -72.55% off its 52-week high price of $8.61 and 12.22% above the 52-week low of $4.38. The 3-month trading volume is 6.89 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.20. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.29.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR) trade information

Sporting -2.92% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/28/23 when the ARR stock price touched $4.99 or saw a rise of 3.11%. Year-to-date, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. shares have moved -11.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR) have changed -8.10%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -7.42% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -6.03%, compared to -4.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 7.40% and 3.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 79.70%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $41.48 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $43.79 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -20.00% over the past 5 years.

ARR Dividends

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 25 and May 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.96 at a share yield of 19.24%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.94% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 52.73% with a share float percentage of 53.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. having a total of 224 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 20.63 million shares worth more than $100.49 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 15.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 12.9 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $62.81 million and represent 9.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 7.41% shares in the company for having 9.79 million shares of worth $55.14 million while later fund manager owns 3.58 million shares of worth $17.45 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.71% of company’s outstanding stock.