Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) has a beta value of 1.54 and has seen 6.64 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.09B, closed the last trade at $3.71 per share which meant it gained $0.27 on the day or 7.85% during that session. The CDE stock price is -45.28% off its 52-week high price of $5.39 and 31.54% above the 52-week low of $2.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.29 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) trade information

Sporting 7.85% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/28/23 when the CDE stock price touched $3.71 or saw a rise of 1.85%. Year-to-date, Coeur Mining Inc. shares have moved 10.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) have changed 23.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.22 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.28.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.51, which means that the shares’ value could jump 17.74% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.25 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -61.73% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 12.4% from current levels.

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Coeur Mining Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 37.41% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 68.75%, compared to 9.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -6.40%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $200.03 million for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -20.30% over the past 5 years.

CDE Dividends

Coeur Mining Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.48% with a share float percentage of 76.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Coeur Mining Inc. having a total of 280 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 25.88 million shares worth more than $88.52 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 9.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 25.87 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $88.48 million and represent 9.21% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.18% shares in the company for having 14.56 million shares of worth $48.92 million while later fund manager owns 13.57 million shares of worth $45.6 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 4.83% of company’s outstanding stock.