China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) Investors Will See A Big Return Again

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) has seen 1.67 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $25.72M, closed the recent trade at $0.71 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -11.24% during that session. The CLEU stock price is -325.35% off its 52-week high price of $3.02 and 23.94% above the 52-week low of $0.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 82100.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 189.99K shares.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) trade information

Sporting -11.24% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/28/23 when the CLEU stock price touched $0.71 or saw a rise of 16.46%. Year-to-date, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited shares have moved -28.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) have changed -18.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 90820.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.47.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -18.37% over the past 6 months.

CLEU Dividends

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited is expected to release its next earnings report on April 30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.65% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.70% with a share float percentage of 0.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with China Liberal Education Holdings Limited having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 98080.0 shares worth more than $78995.0. As of Sep 29, 2022, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 48266.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $38874.0 and represent 0.35% of shares outstanding.