Can WaveDancer Inc. (WAVD) Future Potential Be Undermined By Current Price Volatility?

WaveDancer Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) has a beta value of 2.98 and has seen 0.73 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.45M, closed the recent trade at $0.29 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 9.79% during that session. The WAVD stock price is -1927.59% off its 52-week high price of $5.88 and 13.79% above the 52-week low of $0.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.33 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 143.58K shares.

WaveDancer Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) trade information

Sporting 9.79% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/28/23 when the WAVD stock price touched $0.29 or saw a rise of 38.3%. Year-to-date, WaveDancer Inc. shares have moved -39.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -40.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of WaveDancer Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) have changed -62.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 4900.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.13.

WaveDancer Inc. (WAVD) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -68.32% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -12.70% over the past 5 years.

WAVD Dividends

WaveDancer Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

WaveDancer Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 26.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.85% with a share float percentage of 3.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with WaveDancer Inc. having a total of 19 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Lafayette Investments, Inc with over 0.12 million shares worth more than $59890.0. As of Dec 30, 2022, Lafayette Investments, Inc held 0.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 89892.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $85918.0 and represent 0.59% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.35% shares in the company for having 53425.0 shares of worth $31520.0 while later fund manager owns 33702.0 shares of worth $16173.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.22% of company’s outstanding stock.