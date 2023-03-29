Cameco Corporation (CCJ) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has a beta value of 0.96 and has seen 1.3 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.10B, closed the recent trade at $25.91 per share which meant it gained $0.6 on the day or 2.39% during that session. The CCJ stock price is -25.4% off its 52-week high price of $32.49 and 22.77% above the 52-week low of $20.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.9 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.54 million shares.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) trade information

Sporting 2.39% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/28/23 when the CCJ stock price touched $25.91 or saw a rise of 1.11%. Year-to-date, Cameco Corporation shares have moved 14.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) have changed -5.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.5 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.54.

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cameco Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -1.92% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 284.00%, compared to 13.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 433.30% and -15.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 30.00%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $509.41 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $342.38 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $298.54 million and $418.51 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 70.60% for the current quarter and -18.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 19.10% over the past 5 years.

CCJ Dividends

Cameco Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between May 03 and May 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.09 at a share yield of 0.35%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.64% with a share float percentage of 69.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cameco Corporation having a total of 742 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 14.95 million shares worth more than $386.17 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 14.78 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $381.79 million and represent 3.41% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Capital World Growth and Income Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.22% shares in the company for having 13.94 million shares of worth $360.12 million while later fund manager owns 11.45 million shares of worth $295.65 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.65% of company’s outstanding stock.