BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) Shares Are Down -10.06% YTD

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) has seen 0.9 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $175.69M, closed the recent trade at $1.38 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 1.09% during that session. The BKSY stock price is -170.29% off its 52-week high price of $3.73 and 27.54% above the 52-week low of $1.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.78 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 701.04K shares.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) trade information

Sporting 1.09% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/28/23 when the BKSY stock price touched $1.38 or saw a rise of 6.12%. Year-to-date, BlackSky Technology Inc. shares have moved -10.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) have changed -27.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.58 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.19.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 60.57% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $4.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -189.86% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -117.39% from the levels at last check today.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that BlackSky Technology Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -10.06% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 35.94%, compared to 19.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 44.20%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $20.36 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $22.14 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $13.9 million and $15.1 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 46.50% for the current quarter and 46.60% for the next.

BKSY Dividends

BlackSky Technology Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 09 and May 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 23.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.76% with a share float percentage of 38.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BlackSky Technology Inc. having a total of 77 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.56 million shares worth more than $5.34 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Jana Partners LLC, with the holding of over 2.87 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.3 million and represent 2.36% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.15% shares in the company for having 2.61 million shares of worth $3.91 million while later fund manager owns 0.77 million shares of worth $1.16 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.63% of company’s outstanding stock.