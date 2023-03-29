Bears Are Back On The Defensive As Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) swung 0.61%

Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE:OSH) has seen 4.36 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.92B, closed the last trade at $36.25 per share which meant it gained $0.22 on the day or 0.61% during that session. The OSH stock price is -0.39% off its 52-week high price of $36.39 and 63.34% above the 52-week low of $13.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.55 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.25 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 16 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.59.

Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE:OSH) trade information

Sporting 0.61% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/28/23 when the OSH stock price touched $36.25 or saw a rise of 0.38%. Year-to-date, Oak Street Health Inc. shares have moved 68.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE:OSH) have changed 2.90%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.92 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.22.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $37.36, which means that the shares’ value could jump 2.97% from current levels. The projected low price target is $21.00 while the price target rests at a high of $39.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -7.59% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 42.07% from current levels.

Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Oak Street Health Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 43.79% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 28.51%, compared to 0.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 4.80% and 37.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 50.40%.

16 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $571.27 million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $733.53 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $394.1 million and $513.8 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 45.00% for the current quarter and 42.80% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -87.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.00%.

OSH Dividends

Oak Street Health Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 01 and May 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE:OSH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.61% with a share float percentage of 108.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Oak Street Health Inc. having a total of 329 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are General Atlantic, L.P. with over 61.38 million shares worth more than $1.51 billion. As of Sep 29, 2022, General Atlantic, L.P. held 25.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Newlight Partners LP, with the holding of over 32.67 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $801.1 million and represent 13.45% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.07% shares in the company for having 12.31 million shares of worth $264.79 million while later fund manager owns 10.37 million shares of worth $223.06 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 4.27% of company’s outstanding stock.