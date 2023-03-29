Annexon Inc. (ANNX) Is Another Fantastic Bargain Stock

Annexon Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) has seen 2.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $190.79M, closed the last trade at $3.87 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.26% during that session. The ANNX stock price is -97.67% off its 52-week high price of $7.65 and 46.77% above the 52-week low of $2.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.35 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 483.16K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Annexon Inc. (ANNX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.53.

Annexon Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) trade information

Sporting -0.26% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/28/23 when the ANNX stock price touched $3.87 or saw a rise of 5.15%. Year-to-date, Annexon Inc. shares have moved -25.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Annexon Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) have changed -28.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.32 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.8.

Annexon Inc. (ANNX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Annexon Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -35.82% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 20.38%, compared to 7.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 45.40% and 39.10% for the next quarter.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 23.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 38.60%.

ANNX Dividends

Annexon Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 08 and May 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Annexon Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.49% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.79% with a share float percentage of 102.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Annexon Inc. having a total of 112 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Satter Management Company, LP with over 4.41 million shares worth more than $27.25 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Satter Management Company, LP held 9.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BVF Inc., with the holding of over 3.78 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $23.36 million and represent 7.94% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 7.61% shares in the company for having 3.63 million shares of worth $22.41 million while later fund manager owns 2.0 million shares of worth $9.56 million as of Oct 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 4.20% of company’s outstanding stock.