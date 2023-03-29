An In-Depth Look At Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN)

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) has a beta value of 0.95 and has seen 3.48 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $173.47M, closed the recent trade at $3.46 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 1.61% during that session. The JFIN stock price is -9.54% off its 52-week high price of $3.79 and 54.62% above the 52-week low of $1.57. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 23650.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 33.34K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) trade information

Sporting 1.61% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/28/23 when the JFIN stock price touched $3.46 or saw a rise of 10.13%. Year-to-date, Jiayin Group Inc. shares have moved 50.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) have changed 16.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 9370.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.17.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $80.30, which means that the shares’ value could jump 95.69% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $80.30 while the price target rests at a high of $80.30. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -2220.81% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2220.81% from the levels at last check today.

Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 56.08% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 14.80%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $77.39 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $64.61 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $80.18 million and $51.16 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -3.50% for the current quarter and 26.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 26.20% over the past 5 years.

JFIN Dividends

Jiayin Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.53% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.61% with a share float percentage of 0.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Jiayin Group Inc. having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 83816.0 shares worth more than $0.18 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP held 0.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc, with the holding of over 46156.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.1 million and represent 0.18% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series and Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.08% shares in the company for having 20615.0 shares of worth $49269.0 while later fund manager owns 17878.0 shares of worth $41119.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.07% of company’s outstanding stock.