An In-Depth Look At Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX)

Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) has a beta value of 1.41 and has seen 2.08 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.32M, closed the last trade at $0.19 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -19.49% during that session. The AKTX stock price is -747.37% off its 52-week high price of $1.61 and -15.79% below the 52-week low of $0.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 129.54K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) trade information

Sporting -19.49% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/28/23 when the AKTX stock price touched $0.19 or saw a rise of 33.57%. Year-to-date, Akari Therapeutics Plc shares have moved -59.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -21.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) have changed -46.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 93740.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.28.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 87.33% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.50 while the price target rests at a high of $1.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -689.47% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -689.47% from current levels.

Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Akari Therapeutics Plc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -65.54% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 100.00%, compared to 7.80% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 23.40% over the past 5 years.

AKTX Dividends

Akari Therapeutics Plc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 15 and May 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.73% with a share float percentage of 14.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Akari Therapeutics Plc having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 4.29 million shares worth more than $2.7 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Armistice Capital, LLC held 5.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sabby Management, LLC, with the holding of over 4.1 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.58 million and represent 5.51% of shares outstanding.