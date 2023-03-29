Aehr Test Systems. (NASDAQ:AEHR) Forecast To Rise 21.38% To Reach Consensus Target Price

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) has a beta value of 2.00 and has seen 1.17 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.02B, closed the last trade at $35.38 per share which meant it lost -$2.4 on the day or -6.35% during that session. The AEHR stock price is -15.01% off its 52-week high price of $40.69 and 81.03% above the 52-week low of $6.71. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.35 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.69 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.14.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) trade information

Sporting -6.35% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/28/23 when the AEHR stock price touched $35.38 or saw a rise of 13.05%. Year-to-date, Aehr Test Systems shares have moved 76.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) have changed 10.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.35 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $45.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 21.38% from current levels. The projected low price target is $45.00 while the price target rests at a high of $45.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -27.19% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -27.19% from current levels.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Aehr Test Systems shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 169.87% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 45.24%, compared to 13.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 28.20%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $16.04 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $23.65 million for the next quarter concluding in May 2023. Year-ago sales stood $15.28 million and $20.29 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 5.00% for the current quarter and 16.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 24.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 493.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

AEHR Dividends

Aehr Test Systems is expected to release its next earnings report between March 29 and April 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.67% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 45.47% with a share float percentage of 49.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aehr Test Systems having a total of 124 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AWM Investment Company, Inc. with over 1.65 million shares worth more than $23.24 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, AWM Investment Company, Inc. held 5.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 1.35 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $19.05 million and represent 4.87% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.76% shares in the company for having 0.77 million shares of worth $10.8 million while later fund manager owns 0.6 million shares of worth $15.61 million as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.16% of company’s outstanding stock.