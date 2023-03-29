17.05% Gain Drives NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS) has a beta value of 1.12 and has seen 1.38 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.03B, closed the last trade at $6.66 per share which meant it gained $0.97 on the day or 17.05% during that session. The NAAS stock price is -237.09% off its 52-week high price of $22.45 and 58.71% above the 52-week low of $2.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.45 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 247.76K shares.

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS) trade information

Sporting 17.05% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/28/23 when the NAAS stock price touched $6.66 or saw a rise of 14.51%. Year-to-date, NaaS Technology Inc. shares have moved 71.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 51.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS) have changed 38.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.17 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.77.

NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 36.20% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 36.10% over the past 5 years.

NAAS Dividends

NaaS Technology Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 13 and May 23 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.26% with a share float percentage of 0.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NaaS Technology Inc. having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 81867.0 shares worth more than $0.35 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 17939.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $76958.0 and represent 0.04% of shares outstanding.