Will The Mosaic Company (MOS) Future Potential Be Hindered By Price Volatility?

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has a beta value of 1.54 and has seen 0.62 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.77B, closed the recent trade at $43.57 per share which meant it gained $0.29 on the day or 0.68% during that session. The MOS stock price is -81.0% off its 52-week high price of $78.86 and 5.53% above the 52-week low of $41.16. The 3-month trading volume is 4.42 million shares.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) trade information

Sporting 0.68% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/27/23 when the MOS stock price touched $43.57 or saw a rise of 4.74%. Year-to-date, The Mosaic Company shares have moved -0.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) have changed -17.37%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $55.39, which means that the shares’ value could jump 21.34% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $41.00 while the price target rests at a high of $78.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -79.02% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 5.9% from the levels at last check today.

The Mosaic Company (MOS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that The Mosaic Company shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -5.82% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -31.43%, compared to -28.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 15.90% and -14.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 53.40%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.28 billion for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.74 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $3.84 billion and $3.92 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 11.50% for the current quarter and -4.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 58.70% over the past 5 years.

MOS Dividends

The Mosaic Company is expected to release its next earnings report between May 01 and May 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.80 at a share yield of 1.85%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.45% with a share float percentage of 91.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Mosaic Company having a total of 1,160 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 39.75 million shares worth more than $1.92 billion. As of Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 27.96 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.35 billion and represent 8.21% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fundamental Investors Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.61% shares in the company for having 15.7 million shares of worth $688.85 million while later fund manager owns 10.3 million shares of worth $497.56 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.02% of company’s outstanding stock.