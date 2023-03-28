Will Current Price Volatility Hamper Enbridge Inc. (ENB) Future Potential?

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has a beta value of 0.84 and has seen 0.98 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $73.92B, closed the recent trade at $36.88 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 0.16% during that session. The ENB stock price is -29.26% off its 52-week high price of $47.67 and 5.04% above the 52-week low of $35.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.35 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.60 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) trade information

Sporting 0.16% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/27/23 when the ENB stock price touched $36.88 or saw a rise of 1.65%. Year-to-date, Enbridge Inc. shares have moved -5.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) have changed -3.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 43.06 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.06.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $42.81, which means that the shares’ value could jump 13.85% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $38.96 while the price target rests at a high of $47.84. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -29.72% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -5.64% from the levels at last check today.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Enbridge Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -0.89% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 5.09%, compared to -4.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -4.60% and 8.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -3.70%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $11.98 billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $10.85 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $11.32 billion and $9.91 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 5.80% for the current quarter and 9.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 32.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -55.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3.40%.

ENB Dividends

Enbridge Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 04 and May 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.66 at a share yield of 7.23%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 54.22% with a share float percentage of 54.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Enbridge Inc. having a total of 1,585 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Royal Bank of Canada with over 135.76 million shares worth more than $5.0 billion. As of Dec 30, 2022, Royal Bank of Canada held 6.70% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 75.14 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.77 billion and represent 3.71% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.33% shares in the company for having 26.99 million shares of worth $993.52 million while later fund manager owns 25.0 million shares of worth $920.25 million as of Oct 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.23% of company’s outstanding stock.