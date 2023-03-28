Why Should You Consider Adding Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) To Your Portfolio?

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) has seen 1.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.60B, closed the last trade at $18.46 per share which meant it gained $1.67 on the day or 9.95% during that session. The VIST stock price is -6.66% off its 52-week high price of $19.69 and 67.98% above the 52-week low of $5.91. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.69 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 678.97K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.87.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) trade information

Sporting 9.95% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/27/23 when the VIST stock price touched $18.46 or saw a rise of 0.91%. Year-to-date, Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. shares have moved 17.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) have changed 6.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.04 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.17.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $24.10, which means that the shares’ value could jump 23.4% from current levels. The projected low price target is $17.39 while the price target rests at a high of $28.10. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -52.22% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 5.8% from current levels.

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 115.65% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 48.12%, compared to -12.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 128.90% and 531.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 77.30%.

VIST Dividends

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 31.64% with a share float percentage of 32.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. having a total of 86 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Oaktree Capital Management Lp with over 2.88 million shares worth more than $27.17 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Oaktree Capital Management Lp held 3.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Helikon Investments Ltd, with the holding of over 2.62 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $41.03 million and represent 2.96% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF and Voya International Small Cap Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.07% shares in the company for having 62384.0 shares of worth $0.59 million while later fund manager owns 63673.0 shares of worth $0.84 million as of Oct 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.07% of company’s outstanding stock.