When MGM Resorts International (MGM) Will Be A Good Investment?

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has a beta value of 2.08 and has seen 0.63 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.65B, closed the recent trade at $41.78 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 0.11% during that session. The MGM stock price is -10.67% off its 52-week high price of $46.24 and 36.79% above the 52-week low of $26.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.49 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.28 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that MGM Resorts International (MGM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 18 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.03.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) trade information

Sporting 0.11% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/27/23 when the MGM stock price touched $41.78 or saw a rise of 2.5%. Year-to-date, MGM Resorts International shares have moved 24.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) have changed -2.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.38 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.73.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $56.17, which means that the shares’ value could jump 25.62% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $46.00 while the price target rests at a high of $68.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -62.76% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -10.1% from the levels at last check today.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that MGM Resorts International shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 39.30% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -91.40%, compared to 2.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 200.00% and 466.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 9.20%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.51 billion for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.53 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $2.85 billion and $3.26 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 22.90% for the current quarter and 8.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 30.50% over the past 5 years.

MGM Dividends

MGM Resorts International is expected to release its next earnings report between May 01 and May 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.01 at a share yield of 0.02%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.74% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.46% with a share float percentage of 84.43%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MGM Resorts International having a total of 884 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 35.44 million shares worth more than $1.05 billion. As of Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 22.7 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $674.52 million and represent 5.91% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.44% shares in the company for having 9.37 million shares of worth $278.59 million while later fund manager owns 8.98 million shares of worth $267.02 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.34% of company’s outstanding stock.