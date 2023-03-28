When Is Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) Going To Be Good Investment?

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) has seen 1.32 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $513.83M, closed the last trade at $1.89 per share which meant it lost -$0.25 on the day or -11.68% during that session. The CIFR stock price is -108.47% off its 52-week high price of $3.94 and 79.89% above the 52-week low of $0.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.95 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.62 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) trade information

Sporting -11.68% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/27/23 when the CIFR stock price touched $1.89 or saw a rise of 24.4%. Year-to-date, Cipher Mining Inc. shares have moved 237.50%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) have changed 25.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.31 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.61.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.90, which means that the shares’ value could jump 34.83% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.70 while the price target rests at a high of $3.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -58.73% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -42.86% from current levels.

Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cipher Mining Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 46.51% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 68.75%, compared to 17.70% for the industry.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.6 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $22 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023.

CIFR Dividends

Cipher Mining Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 83.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.64% with a share float percentage of 64.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cipher Mining Inc. having a total of 112 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 10.24 million shares worth more than $12.91 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Morgan Stanley held 4.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 3.02 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.81 million and represent 1.22% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Morgan Stanley Insight Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Tr-Discovery Port. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.23% shares in the company for having 3.04 million shares of worth $3.83 million while later fund manager owns 2.39 million shares of worth $3.01 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.97% of company’s outstanding stock.