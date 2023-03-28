When Does IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM) Become A Good Investment?

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) has seen 2.0 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $51.10M, closed the recent trade at $1.26 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 12.26% during that session. The ICCM stock price is -275.4% off its 52-week high price of $4.73 and 40.48% above the 52-week low of $0.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.1 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 358.57K shares.

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) trade information

Sporting 12.26% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/27/23 when the ICCM stock price touched $1.26 or saw a rise of 5.26%. Year-to-date, IceCure Medical Ltd shares have moved -18.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) have changed 12.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 94310.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.19.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that IceCure Medical Ltd shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -0.21% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -25.71%, compared to 2.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -16.10%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $970k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023.

ICCM Dividends

IceCure Medical Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 51.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.80% with a share float percentage of 1.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with IceCure Medical Ltd having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company.