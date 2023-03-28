Weibo Corporation (WB)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has a beta value of 0.52 and has seen 2.58 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.42B, closed the recent trade at $19.26 per share which meant it gained $0.87 on the day or 4.73% during that session. The WB stock price is -42.83% off its 52-week high price of $27.51 and 47.98% above the 52-week low of $10.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.94 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.41 million shares.

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) trade information

Sporting 4.73% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/27/23 when the WB stock price touched $19.26 or saw a rise of 0.87%. Year-to-date, Weibo Corporation shares have moved 0.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) have changed -6.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.43 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.07.

Weibo Corporation (WB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Weibo Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 14.30% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.00%, compared to 14.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -18.20%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $455.19 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $383.85 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $616.29 million and $484.62 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -26.10% for the current quarter and -20.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -25.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -80.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -7.85%.

WB Dividends

Weibo Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between May 30 and June 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 43.43% with a share float percentage of 46.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Weibo Corporation having a total of 265 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Alibaba Group Holding Ltd with over 9.0 million shares worth more than $153.9 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd held 6.35% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank of America Corporation, with the holding of over 5.78 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $98.77 million and represent 4.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.69% shares in the company for having 2.4 million shares of worth $40.98 million while later fund manager owns 2.22 million shares of worth $25.14 million as of Oct 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.57% of company’s outstanding stock.