Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) Upper

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) has a beta value of 1.20 and has seen 3.37 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.75M, closed the recent trade at $1.03 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 3.03% during that session. The SNOA stock price is -312.62% off its 52-week high price of $4.25 and 12.62% above the 52-week low of $0.90. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 46500.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.95 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) trade information

Sporting 3.03% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/27/23 when the SNOA stock price touched $1.03 or saw a rise of 10.43%. Year-to-date, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -8.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) have changed -22.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 48840.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.18.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 88.56% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $9.00 while the price target rests at a high of $9.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -773.79% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -773.79% from the levels at last check today.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -50.95% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 36.40% over the past 5 years.

SNOA Dividends

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on February 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.07% with a share float percentage of 3.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 74467.0 shares worth more than $79180.0. As of Dec 30, 2022, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 1.60% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 36755.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $39081.0 and represent 0.79% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.73% shares in the company for having 34014.0 shares of worth $36167.0 while later fund manager owns 29640.0 shares of worth $31516.0 as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.64% of company’s outstanding stock.