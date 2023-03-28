Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE: WRBY) Forecast To Gain 40.36% And Reach Consensus Price Target

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) has seen 1.16 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.13B, closed the last trade at $9.87 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -1.00% during that session. The WRBY stock price is -270.52% off its 52-week high price of $36.57 and 3.75% above the 52-week low of $9.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.56 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.12 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Warby Parker Inc. (WRBY) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) trade information

Sporting -1.00% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/27/23 when the WRBY stock price touched $9.87 or saw a rise of 5.1%. Year-to-date, Warby Parker Inc. shares have moved -26.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) have changed -25.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.99 million shares shorted with days to cover at 15.72.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.55, which means that the shares’ value could jump 40.36% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $22.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -122.9% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -21.58% from current levels.

Warby Parker Inc. (WRBY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Warby Parker Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -27.10% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 500.00%, compared to 14.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 100.00% and 200.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 10.00%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $142.77 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $164.63 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $132.89 million and $153.22 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 7.40% for the current quarter and 7.40% for the next.

WRBY Dividends

Warby Parker Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 101.69% with a share float percentage of 109.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Warby Parker Inc. having a total of 215 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are D1 Capital Partners, LP with over 14.94 million shares worth more than $199.35 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, D1 Capital Partners, LP held 15.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Durable Capital Partners LP, with the holding of over 14.81 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $197.55 million and represent 15.43% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.63% shares in the company for having 4.45 million shares of worth $59.98 million while later fund manager owns 2.46 million shares of worth $32.88 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.57% of company’s outstanding stock.