Versus Systems Inc. (VS) Stock’s Detailed Analysis

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) has a beta value of 1.61 and has seen 1.56 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.98M, closed the last trade at $0.64 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 14.51% during that session. The VS stock price is -3603.12% off its 52-week high price of $23.70 and 40.62% above the 52-week low of $0.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.66 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.10 million shares.

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) trade information

Sporting 14.51% in the green in last session when the VS stock price touched $0.64 or saw a rise of 7.91%. Year-to-date, Versus Systems Inc. shares have moved 30.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) have changed -20.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.12 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.17.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Versus Systems Inc. (VS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Versus Systems Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -76.47% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 53.83%, compared to 17.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -75.30% and 51.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 91.00%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $490k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $450k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $371.26k and $307.51k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 32.00% for the current quarter and 46.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 2.00% over the past 5 years.

VS Dividends

Versus Systems Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.84% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.76% with a share float percentage of 2.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Versus Systems Inc. having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are IFP Advisors, Inc with over 30000.0 shares worth more than $14565.0. As of Dec 30, 2022, IFP Advisors, Inc held 0.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Verition Fund Management, LLC, with the holding of over 12500.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $35062.0 and represent 0.15% of shares outstanding.