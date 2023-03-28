Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE) Shares Have Loss -8.33% Over The Past Month

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has a beta value of 0.90 and has seen 19.49 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $68.28B, closed the last trade at $14.97 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.13% during that session. The VALE stock price is -38.74% off its 52-week high price of $20.77 and 21.98% above the 52-week low of $11.68. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 27.56 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 23.21 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vale S.A. (VALE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 25 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.63.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) trade information

Sporting 0.13% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/27/23 when the VALE stock price touched $14.97 or saw a rise of 5.67%. Year-to-date, Vale S.A. shares have moved -11.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) have changed -8.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 52.68 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.23.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $19.15, which means that the shares’ value could jump 21.83% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $25.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -70.34% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 19.84% from current levels.

Vale S.A. (VALE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Vale S.A. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 15.20% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -20.78%, compared to -29.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -43.20% and -35.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -20.50%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $11.53 billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $9.21 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $12.5 billion and $10.81 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -7.80% for the current quarter and -14.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 36.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -30.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -11.28%.

VALE Dividends

Vale S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.10 at a share yield of 7.33%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.45% with a share float percentage of 22.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vale S.A. having a total of 677 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital World Investors with over 140.9 million shares worth more than $1.88 billion. As of Sep 29, 2022, Capital World Investors held 2.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, with the holding of over 131.6 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.75 billion and represent 2.75% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Europacific Growth Fund and Capital World Growth and Income Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.31% shares in the company for having 62.77 million shares of worth $1.07 billion while later fund manager owns 52.11 million shares of worth $884.37 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.09% of company’s outstanding stock.