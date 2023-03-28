Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Outlook And Short Term Estimates

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) has a beta value of 0.69 and has seen 1.06 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.43M, closed the last trade at $0.88 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 4.13% during that session. The TOPS stock price is -2377.27% off its 52-week high price of $21.80 and 14.77% above the 52-week low of $0.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.51 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.33 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) trade information

Sporting 4.13% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/27/23 when the TOPS stock price touched $0.88 or saw a rise of 12.0%. Year-to-date, Top Ships Inc. shares have moved -30.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) have changed 5.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.28 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.23.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 70.67% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $3.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -240.91% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -240.91% from current levels.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -65.96% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 43.30%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -52.96% over the past 5 years.

TOPS Dividends

Top Ships Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.36% with a share float percentage of 0.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Top Ships Inc. having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Acadian Asset Management. LLC with over 26678.0 shares worth more than $81101.0. As of Sep 29, 2022, Acadian Asset Management. LLC held 0.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 8397.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $25526.0 and represent 0.24% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA U.S. Small Cap Series and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.42% shares in the company for having 14846.0 shares of worth $69627.0 while later fund manager owns 2008.0 shares of worth $6064.0 as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.06% of company’s outstanding stock.