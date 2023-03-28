Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) Forecasts And Estimates For The Near Future

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) has a beta value of 0.44 and has seen 0.73 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.92B, closed the recent trade at $37.38 per share which meant it gained $3.29 on the day or 9.67% during that session. The SGML stock price is -6.82% off its 52-week high price of $39.93 and 66.0% above the 52-week low of $12.71. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.94 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 778.17K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.01.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) trade information

Sporting 9.67% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/27/23 when the SGML stock price touched $37.38 or saw a rise of 2.27%. Year-to-date, Sigma Lithium Corporation shares have moved 32.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) have changed 1.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.12.

Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sigma Lithium Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 54.61% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -22.58%, compared to 7.20% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 4.30% over the past 5 years.

SGML Dividends

Sigma Lithium Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between April 03 and April 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.07% with a share float percentage of 59.50%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sigma Lithium Corporation having a total of 104 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Nucleo Capital Ltda. with over 3.0 million shares worth more than $112.25 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Nucleo Capital Ltda. held 2.80% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Van Eck Associates Corporation, with the holding of over 1.07 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $40.08 million and represent 1.00% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.88% shares in the company for having 0.92 million shares of worth $34.36 million while later fund manager owns 0.65 million shares of worth $24.12 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.61% of company’s outstanding stock.