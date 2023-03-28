Shares Of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Loss -10.65% In A Month

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) has seen 9.57 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.91B, closed the last trade at $2.77 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 3.36% during that session. The GRAB stock price is -45.49% off its 52-week high price of $4.03 and 20.94% above the 52-week low of $2.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.79 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 16.49 million shares.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) trade information

Sporting 3.36% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/27/23 when the GRAB stock price touched $2.77 or saw a rise of 6.42%. Year-to-date, Grab Holdings Limited shares have moved -13.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) have changed -10.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 94.88 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.84.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Grab Holdings Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 0.73% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 59.09%, compared to 17.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 94.20%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $376.55 million for the current quarter.

GRAB Dividends

Grab Holdings Limited is expected to release its next earnings report on September 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 27.92% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 49.21% with a share float percentage of 68.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Grab Holdings Limited having a total of 415 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD with over 709.27 million shares worth more than $1.87 billion. As of Sep 29, 2022, SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD held 19.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 313.61 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $824.79 million and represent 8.45% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Europacific Growth Fund and New World Fund, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.17% shares in the company for having 80.55 million shares of worth $259.39 million while later fund manager owns 58.92 million shares of worth $189.72 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.59% of company’s outstanding stock.